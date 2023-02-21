As winter storm approaches, dangerous marine conditions forecast along the coastline

PORT SAN LUIS, Calif. -- As this week's winter storm approaches, the National Weather Service has forecast dangerous marine conditions along the Southern California coastline, including the Central Coast.

In addition to extremely low temperatures, as possible snow at lower than usual elevations, the storm is expected to bring widespread gusty winds and hazardous ocean conditions, including gale force gusts and choppy seas across the area.

With the dangerous conditions in the forecast that are capable of capsizing vessels, the National Weather Service is warning mariners to remain in port and to secure their boaters ahead of the storm.

In addition,strong rip currents and high surf will also present extreme danger for beachgoers, so the public is being warned to away from the water throughout the duration of the storm.

