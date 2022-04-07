Heat waves continues, leaving people searching for relief from hot temperatures

SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- This week's heat wave continued Thursday on the Central Coast, leaving people to once again look for ways to seek relief from the unseasonably hot temperatures.

"It is so doggone hot," said Orcutt resident Chris Burkhoff. "In a time when we need rain, we don't need 90 degree weather."

Burkhoff spent part of her day at a luncheon at the Oasis Senior Center in Orcutt, where she was joined by about two dozen other seniors.

"The Oasis is always air conditioned," said Burkhoff. "It's a big deal to come some place where it's cool when it's 90 degree out."

While some sought refuge from the heat, others seemed to take enjoyment out of the unusually high temperatures.

"I'm loving it," said Orcutt Minnie Anderson. "The heat doesn't really bother me, but it would if I had to be out in it."

Anderson did admit the heat wave caused her to change up her wardrobe selection on Thursday.

"We mature ladies, we usually cover our arms and legs," said Anderson. "Today, I said forget it, today I'm going to be comfortable. I wore my shorts and a short sleeve top."

In Santa Maria, at the Paul Nelson Aquatic Center, swimmers came and went throughout the day, taking in a little pool time during the hot afternoon hours.

"It feels like heaven," said Margaret Cooper of Santa Maria. "Who would be believe California has weather like this, especially the Central Coast. It's warmer than usual."

Even though the temperatures were high in Santa Maria, the number of people at the pool was relatively low.

"Oh man, it's just wonderful and it's not that busy on a weekday like this," said Dan Tkach of Santa Maria.

According to the Recreation and Parks Department, only lap swimming is available right now.

"Unfortunately , we don't have open swim," said Dennis Smitherman, Recreation Services Manager. "We do have lap swimming and different activities in the pool to help people cool, just no open recreation swim at this time."

Smitherman noted the heat wave comes at time when the city is not fully staffed to offer open swim time for residents.

"Just our traditional schedule usually prohibits recreation swim during this time of year," said Smitherman. "We typically don't have this kind of weather during this time of the year, so this heat wave caught us off guard and we weren't quite ready for recreation swim."

Open recreational swimming at the Paul Nelson Aquatic Center will begin on May 7 for Saturday afternoons only.

Beginning June 20, recreation swimming will be held each day of the week.