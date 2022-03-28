Circus located in Santa Maria drainage basin forced to leave early due to rainstorm

SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- A rainstorm on Monday forced a traveling circus that was temporarily located in a Santa Maria drainage basin to pack up and leave earlier than planned.

American Crown Circus was scheduled to hold its final Santa Maria show on Monday, March 28 at 7 p.m. at Minami Park.

However, after rain poured during the early morning hours, and with more rain expected to arrive several hours later in the afternoon, circus ownership decided to cancel the show.

The circus' large bigtop tent is located at Minami Park, which also serves as drainage basin for the city.

During periods of wet weather, the park can fill up with water, making it essentially impossible to hold a large-scale event on the same day as a rainstorm.

As rain fell lightly during the late morning hours, workers were quickly breaking down the tent and packing up as the circus began preparations for its next stop, in Clovis for a five-day performance.