Rainstorm soaks Santa Maria providing wet start to the workweek

SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- A much-needed rainstorm arrived early Monday morning causing a very wet start to the workweek.

According to early totals, Santa Maria has received more than an inch of rain.

It's the first significant rainfall the Central Coast has received in several months.

Despite the rainy conditions, law enforcement reported very few weather-related incidents during the slick morning commute hours.

There was a traffic collision Monday morning on Santa Maria Way, as well as downed power lines on Ray Road, just west of the city limits, between Santa Maria and Guadalupe.

Black Road between Main Street and Stowell Road was closed shortly after 11:00 a.m. today due to flooding.

Reopening of the frequently flooded roadway is is unknown.