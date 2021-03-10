Hail hits Santa Barbara

Weather News

SANTA BARBARA, CALIF - A rain cell dropped hail on parts of Santa Barbara around 8 p.m. Wednesday night. It made for difficult driving conditions. Two cars were seen spun out off the shoulder of southbound Highway 101 near the Carrillo exit around 8:30. Traffic was also backed up in that area on the northbound side. At least three cars had to be towed.

At one point, hail was across all four lanes of parts of Highway 101. It was soft enough for some to call it snow, but temperatures in Santa Barbara did not get to freezing, hovering in the mid to low 40's.

The cell of weather was moving at about 15 miles per hour heading east towards Ventura County. There is a chance of this activity through Thursday and possible Friday.