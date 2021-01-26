Preparations for this week’s major rainstorm in full force

Weather News

SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- A major rainstorm is expected to slam into the Central Coast on Wednesday and Thursday.

According to some forecasts, it could bring several inches of rain to coastal areas.

On Tuesday, many prepared for the storm ahead of time taking advantage of the dry conditions.

At Oak Knolls Hardware in Orcutt, customers were flocking there to stock up on flashlights and batteries.

Management also said tarps and other protective coverings were popular items being purchased over the last several days.

In Santa Maria, the city is notifying residents sand for sandbags is available free of charge at five locations.

Suey Crossing. (At all times)

2000 Block of Western in cul-de-sac (At all times)

City Public Works Yard, 830 W. Cypress. (8 a.m. - 4 p.m., Monday – Friday)

On West Carmen Lane just West of Depot Street (At all times)

On San Ysidro Street West of Miller Street (At all times)

While the city does not give out sandbags, Santa Barbara County provides up to 25 of them without charge.

Bags are available at the Santa Maria Flood Control Shop located at 912 W. Foster Road.

The City of San Luis Obispo notified residents on Tuesday with valuable storm-related information.

Additional city staff will be on duty to help respond to any impacts created by the significant weather event.

To help residents prepare for the storm, it's encouraging people to use its Winter Weather Guide.

San Luis Obispo does not provide sandbags, but does allow residents to pick up sand free of charge at four separate locations.

"The best response to a storm event is a partnership between the City and the community," said Public Works Director, Matt Horn in a release. "The City has trained and experienced staff capable of responding to emergency events – and will be deployed in advance of the winds and rain. Community members also play a key role in taking proactive steps and reporting incidents as they occur."

The city also announced The Warming Center at 40 Prado, operated by Community Action Partnership of San Luis Obispo (CAPSLO), will be open due to the rain and cold temperature.

Client check-in is from 7 p.m. – 9 p.m. at 40 Prado Road, San Luis Obispo.