Duo trapped on malfunctioning boom lift outside Santa Paula brought safely down by firefighters

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. (KEYT) – Two people were successfully rescued after they got stuck 30 feet in the air when the boom lift they were using stopped working.

According to the Ventura County Fire Department, first responders were dispatched to a technical rescue along Foothill Road west of Santa Paula Friday.

Arriving crews found a malfunctioning boom lift with two people stranded about 30 feet in the air detailed the Ventura County Fire Department.

Firefighters from both Ventura County Fire Department and Ventura City Fire Department conducted a coordinated rescue and brought both stranded people safely back to the ground explained the Ventura County Fire Department.

No injuries were reported from the joint rescue response shared the Ventura County Fire Department.