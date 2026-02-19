Skip to Content
Ventura County

Rescue operation underway for downed kite surfer near Ventura Pier Thursday

KEYT
By
today at 2:21 pm
Published 2:24 pm

VENTURA, Calif. (KEYT) – A joint rescue operation for a downed kite surfer is underway near the Ventura Pier Thursday.

According to the City of Ventura, firefighters with Ventura City Fire Department are on the scene and staging at Surfer's Point with air assets from Ventura County Fire Department assisting.

The status of the downed kite surfer is currently unknown added the City of Ventura.

This is an ongoing emergency response and more information will be added to this article when it is received.

Article Topic Follows: Ventura County

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.