Rescue operation underway for downed kite surfer near Ventura Pier Thursday
VENTURA, Calif. (KEYT) – A joint rescue operation for a downed kite surfer is underway near the Ventura Pier Thursday.
According to the City of Ventura, firefighters with Ventura City Fire Department are on the scene and staging at Surfer's Point with air assets from Ventura County Fire Department assisting.
The status of the downed kite surfer is currently unknown added the City of Ventura.
This is an ongoing emergency response and more information will be added to this article when it is received.