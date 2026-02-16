One person died and two others injured after two-vehicle collision on State Route 126

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. (KEYT) – One person has died and two others were transported with injuries after a two-vehicle collision on State Route 126 between Fillmore and Santa Paula Monday.

According to the Ventura County Fire Department, one of the two injured people was airlifted for further medical treatment with serious injuries and the other person was taken from the scene by ambulance with minor injuries.

The two-vehicle collision was between Spalding Drive and Pyle Road, west of Fillmore, noted the Ventura County Fire Department.

This is an evolving emergency response and more information will be added to this article when it is available.