Skip to Content
Ventura County

Person in distress located using a drone after FaceTime call to relative Monday morning

KEYT
By
New
today at 11:22 am
Published 11:31 am

SIMI VALLEY, Calif. (KEYT) – First responders were able to locate a person in need of medical aid in a local drainage ditch using a drone Monday.

On Feb. 9, around 7:27 a.m., emergency response personnel responded to the 700 block of Cinnabar Place for a welfare check after a person appeared to need medical aid while on a FaceTime call with a relative detailed the Simi Valley Police Department in a press release Monday.

The person was seen by their relative during the video call lying in a concrete drainage ditch surrounded by grass and fencing and they appeared confused and potentially injured shared the Simi Valley Police Department.

Patrol officers deployed an unmanned aerial system, commonly referred to as a drone, to help locate the person in distress stated the Simi Valley Police Department.

According to Simi Valley Police, the drone operator was able to locate the person within minutes and medical responders were able to reach the person and provide medical aid before transporting them to a local hospital for further treatment.

The extent of the person's injuries and their current medical status is not known at this time noted the Simi Valley Police Department.

Article Topic Follows: Ventura County

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.