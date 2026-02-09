Person in distress located using a drone after FaceTime call to relative Monday morning

SIMI VALLEY, Calif. (KEYT) – First responders were able to locate a person in need of medical aid in a local drainage ditch using a drone Monday.

On Feb. 9, around 7:27 a.m., emergency response personnel responded to the 700 block of Cinnabar Place for a welfare check after a person appeared to need medical aid while on a FaceTime call with a relative detailed the Simi Valley Police Department in a press release Monday.

The person was seen by their relative during the video call lying in a concrete drainage ditch surrounded by grass and fencing and they appeared confused and potentially injured shared the Simi Valley Police Department.

Patrol officers deployed an unmanned aerial system, commonly referred to as a drone, to help locate the person in distress stated the Simi Valley Police Department.

According to Simi Valley Police, the drone operator was able to locate the person within minutes and medical responders were able to reach the person and provide medical aid before transporting them to a local hospital for further treatment.

The extent of the person's injuries and their current medical status is not known at this time noted the Simi Valley Police Department.