Oxnard motorcyclist dies after crashing Saturday morning on southbound Highway 101

VENTURA, Calif. (KEYT) – A 22-year-old Oxnard man has died after the motorcycle he was driving on southbound Highway 101 hit an asphalt curb off the roadway and ejected him Saturday morning.

The identity of the deceased is pending notification of his next of kin.

On Feb. 7, around 7:13 a.m., dispatchers began to receive multiple calls about a motorcycle crash on southbound Highway 101, just north of Johnson Drive stated a press release Monday from the California Highway Patrol-Ventura Area (CHP).

According to CHP, witnesses shared that a Honda CBR600 driven by a 22-year-old Oxnard man was driving recklessly before leaving the roadway and hitting a raised asphalt curb.

The motorcycle overturned off of the roadway and ejected the driver who was later pronounced dead at the scene shared the CHP.

Alcohol nor drugs are believed to be a factor in the collision at this point in the investigation which remains open noted the CHP.

Anyone with more information is asked to reach out to the CHP Ventura Office at 805-662-2640.