Firefighters successfully knock down garage fire at Camarillo home Wednesday

CAMARILLO, Calif. (KEYT) – Firefighters were on the scene of a structure fire in the 100 block of Kenneth Street Wednesday.

According to the Ventura County Fire Department, arriving crews found heavy smoke coming from an exterior garage and firefighter worked quickly to knock down the fire and keep it from spreading to the adjacent home.

A search of the home confirmed that all residents had safely evacuated and no firefighters were injured during the response noted the Ventura County Fire Department.

A total of 40 firefighters responded to the fire and crews remained on the scene for two hours after the fire was knocked down for salvage and overhaul of the scene shared the Ventura County Fire Department.