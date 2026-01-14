Skip to Content
Ventura County

Facedown surfer off Surfer’s Point brought to shore by bystanders Wednesday afternoon

KEYT
By
today at 5:28 pm
Published 5:32 pm

VENTURA, Calif. (KEYT) – A surfer was spotted face down in the waters off of Surfer's Point near the Ventura County Fairgrounds around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

According to the City of Ventura, bystanders brought the surfer to shore and medical responders provided help at the scene before the man was transported to the hospital for further medical treatment.

This is an emergency response and more information will be added to this article once it is received.

Article Topic Follows: Ventura County

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.