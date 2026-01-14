Facedown surfer off Surfer’s Point brought to shore by bystanders Wednesday afternoon

VENTURA, Calif. (KEYT) – A surfer was spotted face down in the waters off of Surfer's Point near the Ventura County Fairgrounds around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

According to the City of Ventura, bystanders brought the surfer to shore and medical responders provided help at the scene before the man was transported to the hospital for further medical treatment.

This is an emergency response and more information will be added to this article once it is received.