Coast Guard searching for potential boat in distress in the waters around the Channel Islands

today at 12:47 pm
Published 12:54 pm

CHANNEL ISLANDS, Calif. (KEYT) – The U.S. Coast Guard is actively searching for a reported boat in distress in the Channel Islands region Thursday.

An alert community member spotted a boat in distress while onshore north of Ventura near Dulah and called dispatchers around 11:39 a.m. Thursday shared the U.S. Coast Guard with Your News Channel.

A Coast Guard response vessel has been launched from the Los Angeles area and is joined by air assets from Channel Islands, a Ventura County Sheriff's helicopter, and Ventura County Fire Department personnel onshore in case medical aid is necessary detailed the U.S. Coast Guard.

This is an evolving emergency maritime response and more information will be added to this article as it becomes available.

Andrew Gillies

