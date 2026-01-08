Assemblymember Jacqui Irwin announces Congressional campaign Thursday

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. (KEYT) – Assemblymember Jacqui Irwin announced Thursday that she is running to represent the 26th Congressional District.

The announcement of her campaign comes on the heels of Congresswoman Julia Brownley's announcement earlier the same day that she would not seek reelection.

"I am excited to announce I am running to represent the new 26th Congressional District," stated Assemblywoman Irwin in her campaign announcement. "My energy and passion for public service has never been stronger. I am ready to stand up for our district and state in Congress, fighting Trump’s assault on our democracy and values while prioritizing public safety, affordability, and the needs of Ventura County."

According to Irwin's campaign website, Congresswoman Brownley has endorsed Irwin's campaign.

"Jacqui Irwin is the best-qualified and prepared candidate to represent our community in Congress," read a statement from Brownley. "Jacqui’s record of standing up for all of us and building coalitions to get things done gives her the experience and tools needed to represent us but also stand up to the Trump administration’s attack on our values and our democracy. I enthusiastically endorse her for Congress."



The two-term former Mayor of Thousand Oaks sits on the Assembly's Agriculture, Business and Professions, Privacy Consumer Protection, Rules, Utilities and Energy standing committees as well as Select Committees on Electric Vehicles and Charging Infrastructure, Master Plan for Higher Education in California, Wildfire Prevention, and is the Chair of the Assembly Select Committee on Cybersecurity and Co-chairs the National Conference of State Legislatures Task Force on Artificial Intelligence, Privacy, and Cybersecurity.

Before serving on the Thousand Oaks City Council, Irwin was an employee of Teledyne Systems and worked as an engineer at Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Lab.

She hold a B.S. in Systems Engineering from UC San Diego and was an All-American swimmer while a Triton.

Irwin and her husband John have lived in Thousand Oaks for the past 20 years and have three adult children.

According to the Federal Election Commission, four Republican candidates have declared for the open 26th Congressional District seat: Samuel Gallucci, Michael Koslow, William Scott, and Jonathan Wagoner.

Campaign websites for each of the currently declared candidates can found below: