Naval Base Ventura County Port Hueneme cleared from lockdown for reported active shooter

PORT HUENEME, Calif. (KEYT) – There was a lockdown for a reported active shooter at Naval Base Ventura County Port Hueneme Tuesday morning.

According to the Department of the Navy, the on-base medical clinic received a call about a potential shooter and security personnel called in the threat around 9:03 a.m. The naval installation was placed into lockdown shortly after.

People being led out of the on-base medical facility Tuesday morning. Image courtesy of Laurie Ann Hennessy.

Around 10:15 a.m., an all clear message was broadcast over the naval installation's public address system shared on-base military personnel and people living in the nearby area and the Navy confirmed no one was taken into custody.

The person who called about the active shooter is in contact with Naval Criminal Investigative Services.

Witnesses both on base and nearby told Your News Channel that lights were out at the medical building near the Silver Strand entrance that open into Oxnard.

This is an evolving emergency and more information will be added to this article when it is confirmed.