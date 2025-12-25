Skip to Content
Ventura County

One person in critical condition following two-vehicle collision on SR-126 at Boosey Road

Image courtesy of the Ventura County Fire Department
today at 2:54 pm
Published 3:11 pm

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. (KEYT) – One person is in critical condition after being airlifted from the scene of a two-vehicle collision on State Route 126 and Boosey Road Thursday.

According to Ventura County Fire Department, crews were called to the scene around 11:13 a.m. for a reported two-vehicle collision with injuries.

Arriving firefighters found one vehicle with significant damage and a trapped driver in need of extraction with rescue tools detailed the Ventura County Fire Department.

The driver was successfully removed after ten minutes and was airlifted from the scene in critical condition shared the Ventura County Fire Department.

The person in the other vehicle was transported by ground ambulance from the scene in stable condition added the Ventura County Fire Department.

According to California Highway Patrol-Ventura Area, State Route 126 at Boosey Road was reopened around 12:49 p.m. Thursday.

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12.

