One person has died following collision between vehicle and Metrolink train outside of Camarillo

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. (KEYT) – The driver of a vehicle involved in a collision with a train outside of Camarillo has died from their injuries.

The identity of the driver has not been publicly released at this time.

According to the Ventura County Fire Department, southbound Metrolink train 118 collided with a vehicle at an intersection of tracks and roadway in the Oxnard Plains area outside of Camarillo.

No injuries were reported on the train which was carrying 14 passengers and a two-person crew and a bus was used to take the passengers to the Moorpark Station shared the Ventura County Fire Department.

The approximate location of Thursday's fatal collision is shown in the image below courtesy of the Ventura County Fire Department.