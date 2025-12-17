Motorcyclist dies after traffic collision with box truck on Hueneme Road Monday afternoon

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. (KEYT) – A 31-year-old motorcyclist died after a collision with a box truck in the median of Hueneme Road Monday.

The identity of the deceased has not been publicly released.

On Dec. 15, around 3:48 p.m., dispatchers received calls regarding a two-vehicle traffic collision involving a black Ducati motorcycle and a white Morgan box truck stated a press release Wednesday from the California Highway Patrol-Coastal Division (CHP).

An initial investigation revealed that the motorcycle, driven by a 31-year-old man, was westbound on Hueneme Road the same time that a Morgan box truck, driven by a 32-year-old man, was also traveling westbound on Hueneme Road detailed the CHP.

The speed of both vehicles and the exact cause of the collision remains under investigation, but a crash occurred involving both vehicles in the median on Hueneme Road resulting in fatal injuries to the 31-year-old motorcyclist who was later declared dead at the scene explained the CHP.

The driver of the box truck remained on the scene and provided a statement to investigators and Hueneme Road, from Raytheon Road to Naval Air Road, was closed for two-and-a-half hours shared the CHP.

It is unknown at this point in the investigation if drugs or alcohol were involved, but anyone with more information is asked to contact the CHP Ventura Office at 805-662-2640.