Two Ventura County women on probation and with outstanding warrants arrested for theft at CVS

PORT HUENEME, Calif. (KEYT) – Two Ventura County residents on probation and with outstanding warrants were arrested in connection with a theft from the CVS on Channel Islands Boulevard Tuesday.

On Dec. 2, around 9:48 p.m., officers were dispatched for a theft in progress at the CVS at 581 West Channel Islands Boulevard involving at least two people stated a press release Wednesday from the Port Hueneme Police Department.

Responding officers located one of the involved people, later identified as a 54-year-old Oxnard woman, attempting to leave the area in a vehicle, but she was stopped as part of the investigation detailed the Port Hueneme Police Department.

Officers discovered that the Oxnard woman was on probation for a DUI and drug violations as well as an outstanding felony warrant for narcotics possession and she was eventually booked on her warrant and for theft charges stated the Port Hueneme Police Department.

Inside the CVS, officers located a 43-year-old Camarillo woman who was found to be on probation for theft as well as multiple prior arrests and convictions for theft shared the Port Hueneme Police Department.

The Camarillo woman also had several outstanding warrants for violation of her probation, drug-related charges, and for a separate theft noted the Port Hueneme Police Department.

She was booked on the existing warrants, a charge of theft, and possession of narcotics and paraphernalia added the Port Hueneme Police Department.

The investigation into this case is ongoing and anyone with more information is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Mike Hamrick at 805-986-6541 or via email at mhamrick@cityofporthueneme.org.

You can also share your information while remaining anonymous by calling the Ventura County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by visiting their website here.