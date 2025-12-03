Skip to Content
Three people arrested at Ojai Skateboard Park with hundreds of counterfeit pills

today at 11:12 am
Published 11:39 am

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. (KEYT) – Three Los Angeles residents were arrested with hundreds of counterfeit pills while sitting in a parked vehicle at the Ojai Skateboard Park.

On Nov. 24, a local resident called Sheriff's Dispatch about three people sitting in a parked vehicle who appeared to be drinking alcohol and using narcotics stated a press release from the Ventura County Sheriff's Office Wednesday.

According to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office, because the parking lot was at the Ojai Skateboard Park where children frequent, the level of concern about the report was higher than normal.

Deputies responded to the scene and made contact with the three people in the reported vehicle -a 37-year-old, a 27-year-old, and a 33-year-old- who were all from Los Angeles and while speaking with the trio, deputies noticed an open container of alcohol in the vehicle and what they believed to be drug paraphernalia detailed the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

All three people were asked to step out of the vehicle and a search resulted in the discovery of the following controlled substances:

  • 879 counterfeit Adderall pills
  • 722 counterfeit Oxycodone pills
  • 14 counterfeit Xanax pills
  • About 7 grams of Ketamine
  • One gram of Cocaine

Deputies also located hundreds of small Ziploc bags and a digital scale which are believed to be used for the distribution of the seized controlled substances explained the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

According to the Ventura County Sheriff's, the counterfeit Oxycodone pills were blue circular pills marked with "M-30" and are commonly referred to as "Mexican Blues", "Blues", or "M-Boxes" and preliminary tests of the counterfeit Adderall at the scene using a handheld narcotics analyzer indicated the seized pills contained methamphetamine.

Methamphetamine is not an active ingredient of Adderall added the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

All three were arrested and booked for possession of a controlled substance for sale, being under the influence of a controlled substance, and conspiracy to commit a crime shared the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

