Remains of man suspected in Simi Valley double homicide of his father and stepmother identified

SIMI VALLEY, Calif. (KEYT) – On Tuesday, the remains discovered in a vehicle connected to Simi Valley double homicide were identified as Keith Cordes who is currently believed to have been the one who killed his father and stepmother in late November of this year.

On Nov. 30, just after 12:00 p.m., officers were dispatched after multiple 911 reports of gunfire in the 500 block of Hawks Bill Place were received stated the Simi Valley Police Department.

Arriving officers found two people, 63-year-old Eric Cordes and 66-year-old Vicki Cordes, inside the home's open garage with multiple gunshot wounds and immediately began first aid before the couple were transported to a local trauma center detailed the Simi Valley Police Department.

Despite those life-saving attempts, both were later pronounced dead added the Simi Valley Police Department.

Detectives learned from witness statements that the suspected gunman, described as an approximately 30-year-old white man in dark clothing, approached the open garage and opened fire before fleeing the scene in black sedan with out-of-state plates explained the Simi Valley Police Department.

The suspected vehicle was later captured on cameras southbound on Highway 210 and was confirmed to be registered to Keith Cordes, a 37-year-old Kentucky resident, who was the son of Eric Cordes and Vicki Cordes' stepson shared the Simi Valley Police Department.

The vehicle was spotted exiting the freeway in Chino and was parked near Ayala Park noted the Simi Valley Police Department.

While law enforcement personnel prepared to respond, they learned that a person associated with the vehicle had set the car on fire before fatally shooting himself stated the Simi Valley Police Department.

On Dec. 2, the San Bernardino County Medical Examiner confirmed that the deceased person inside of the vehicle was 37-year-old Keith Cordes and that he had died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound shared the Simi Valley Police Department.

According to Simi Valley Police, detectives believe the firearm recovered from the scene is the same weapon used in the double homicide, but the exact circumstances and motive remain under investigation.