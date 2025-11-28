Multiple Ventura County teens arrested in connection with shooting at Nyeland Acres party

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. (KEYT) – An 18-year-old Camarillo man and four juveniles are facing charges in connection with a Nov. 25 shooting at a party in Nyeland Acres.

On Nov. 25, around 11:15 p.m., deputies were dispatched to a shots fired call in the 3600 block of Orange Drive in the unincorporated community of Nyeland Acres stated a press release from the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

Arriving deputies located the crime scene, confirmed that a shooting had taken place, and were given the description of a vehicle that had fled the scene after the shooting detailed the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

According to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office, deputies located the vehicle in Camarillo with an 18-year-old Camarillo man and five juveniles -two 17-year-olds from Oxnard, two 16-year-olds from Oxnard, and a 16-year-old from Port Hueneme- inside as well as a loaded high-power rifle discovered after a search.

Detectives determined that the rifle is believed to have been the weapon fired multiple times by one of the juveniles at a group of people at a party the night of Nov. 25 explained the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

No one was hit by the gunfire added the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

Several search warrants were obtained during an investigation into the shooting and additional evidence linking the 18-year-old Camarillo man and a juvenile suspect to the Nyeland Acres shooting noted the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

The 18-year-old Camarillo man and four of the juveniles were later arrested and booked for accessory after the fact stated the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

One of the juveniles was lodged at the Juvenile Justice Center for several gun charges, assault with a deadly weapon, and shooting at an inhabited dwelling shared the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

This incident remains under investigation and anyone with more information is asked to contact Detective Bibian at 805-677-8733 or Detective Ponce at 805-677-8772.

You can also report information while remaining anonymous by calling the Ventura County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.