Three Ventura County men arrested in connection with Paseo Camarillo assault involving a pistol

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. (KEYT) – Three Ventura County men were arrested Thursday in connection with an assault earlier this month involving a pistol.

On Nov. 11, around 9:30 a.m., deputies were dispatched from the Camarillo substation to a reported fight in the 700 block of Paseo Camarillo stated a press release Monday from the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

Arriving deputies found a 24-year-old Camarillo man with injuries from the fight and learned that a gun may have been used to batter the man detailed the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

According to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office, witness statements and evidence collected at the scene during the Special Enforcement Unit's investigation confirmed that the 24-year-old was outnumbered during the fight and was hit in the head with a pistol before he was able to get away.

Detectives were able to identify three men -a 21-year-old Oxnard man, a 20-year-old Fillmore man, and a 21-year-old Camarillo man- and authored several search warrants over the course of their investigation shared the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

The Ventura County Sheriff's Office explained that detectives developed probably cause to arrest the 20-year-old Fillmore man for assault with a deadly weapon, assault with a deadly weapon likely to cause great bodily injury, and conspiracy to commit a crime.

Detectives were also able to determine that probably cause to arrest existed for the other two men for assault and conspiracy charges in connection with the assault and obtained search warrants for the residences of all three involved men shared the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

Ventura County Sheriff's Office detailed that multiple investigative units executed search and arrest warrants for the men and each man was arrested on Nov. 20 at the following locations:

The 21-year-old Oxnard man was arrested in the 400 block of Gonzalez Road in Oxnard

The 20-year-old Fillmore man was arrested in the 200 block of Glenn Drive in Camarillo

The 21-year-old Camarillo man was arrested in the 3000 block of Mission Oaks Boulevard in Camarillo

Additional evidence during the arrests and searches on Nov. 20 was gathered linking all three to the earlier assault and each man was booked at the Ventura County Pre-Trial Detention Facility on their respective charges noted the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.