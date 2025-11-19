Oxnard man arrested for robbery after multi-hour standoff on Spruce Street Wednesday

OXNARD, Calif. (KEYT) – A 25-year-old Oxnard man was arrested in connection with a robbery after barricading himself inside a residence on Spruce Street for several hours Wednesday.

On Nov. 19, officers responded to the 1400 block of Spruce Street for a reported robbery at knifepoint in the area stated a press release from the Oxnard Police Department.

Arriving officers found that the suspect, later identified as a 25-year-old Oxnard man, had barricaded himself in a nearby residence and members of the local SWAT team, a K-9 unit, a crisis negotiations team, an unmanned aerial vehicle unit, and deputies with the Ventura County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene detailed the Oxnard Police Department.

Responders attempted to communicate with the barricaded man for several hours, but he did not comply and ultimately, chemical agents were deployed into the residence before the 25-year-old was taken into custody explained the Oxnard Police Department.

According to Oxnard Police, the man was treated for minor injuries before being taken to the Ventura County Jail where he was booked on charges of robbery, brandishing a deadly weapon, and resisting/delaying/obstructing an arrest.

Investigators are still looking into the incident and anyone with more information is asked to contact Detective Jared Schacher at 805-385-8287 or through email at jared.schacher@oxnardpd.org.

You can also report information online here or by calling the Ventura County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or visiting here.