Jannier Urbina-Avila charged in connection with November sexual assault in Kellogg Park

VENTURA, Calif. (KEYT) – Jannier Misael Urbina-Avila, 32, of Ventura has been charged in connection with a Nov. 9 sexual assault at Kellogg Park.

The Ventura County District Attorney's Office shared in a press release Friday that the 32-year-old was charged with forcible rape, kidnapping to commit rape, and assault with intent to commit rape.

On Nov. 9, around 11 p.m., Urbina-Avila is alleged to have grabbed an adult woman while she was walking home through Kellogg Park and forced her into nearby bushes stated the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

According to the Ventura County District Attorney's Office, the woman resisted and screamed for help before Urbina-Avila is alleged to have covered her mouth while dragging her to the ground and proceeding to sexually assault her.

Ventura Police officers responded to 911 calls about a woman screaming for help in the area and located the woman after hearing her in the bushes and watched Urbina-Avila running from the scene shared the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

After a brief foot chase, Urbina-Avila was taken into custody added the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

He is next scheduled to appear in Ventura County Superior Court on Nov. 24 of this year and remains in custody without bail noted the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.