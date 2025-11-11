Los Angeles teen arrested in connection with carjacking after foot chase near Corriganville Park

SIMI VALLEY, Calif. (KEYT) – A Los Angeles teen was arrested in connection with carjacking after a foot chase with police near Corriganville Park Sunday.

On Nov. 9, around 4:30 p.m., the Simi Valley Police Department was alerted about a vehicle taken during a carjacking in Los Angeles by its automated vehicle license plate reader system stated a press release Monday from the Simi Valley Police Department.

Officers located the stolen vehicle and attempted a traffic stop before the driver, later identified as a 17-year-old from Los Angeles, fled the scene towards Corriganville Park detailed the Simi Valley Police Department.

The driver then fled from the vehicle on foot and was quickly apprehended by pursuing officers in a residential neighborhood near the park shared the Simi Valley Police Department.

Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department's Pacific Division came to Simi Valley and took custody of the teen noted the Simi Valley Police Department.