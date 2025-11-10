Ryan Goldstein of Thousand Oaks arrested for the attempted murder of his mother Sunday

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (KEYT) – Ryan Goldstein of Thousand Oaks was arrested Sunday morning for attempted murder after allegedly stabbing his mother multiple times at a home on Hickory Wood Lane.

On Nov. 9, around 10:32 a.m., deputies responded to a reported family disturbance in the 2500 block of Hickory Wood Lane involving a 26-year-old man and a 54-year-old woman stated a press release from the Ventura County Sheriff's Office Monday.

Arriving deputies made contact with the 26-year-old in the common area of the apartment complex and as deputies attempted to detain him, he hit a deputy in the face causing a minor injury to the deputy shared the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

A struggle ensued as multiple deputies eventually took the man into custody and another deputy had a hand injury after the scuffle detailed the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies entered the home to find a 54-year-old woman, later identified as the suspect's mother, with a stab wound to her back and multiple cuts to her face and head explained the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

The woman was treated at the scene before being transported with non-life-threatening injuries to Los Robles Hospital alongside the two injured deputies noted the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

According to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office, detectives took over the investigation and discovered that the man, later identified as 26-year-old Ryan Goldstein of Thousand Oaks, allegedly stabbed his mother multiple times in the head, face, and back before attempting to flee the scene.

The weapon used and additional evidence was collected at the residence and Goldstein was booked at the Pre-Trial Detention Facility on charges of attempted murder, resisting arrest, and felony battery against a peace officer stated the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

Goldstein was medically cleared before being booked and is scheduled for an arraignment on Nov. 12 of this year added the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.