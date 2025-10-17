Two people transported in critical condition following collision on Grimes Canyon Road

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. (KEYT) – Two people were transported in critical condition after a two-vehicle collision on Grimes Canyon Road south of Bardsdale Friday.

According to the Ventura County Fire Department, firefighters arrived in the 3600 block of Grimes Canyon Road and freed the two injured people before they were transported from the scene for further medical treatment.

This is an evolving emergency response and more information will be added to this article when it is received.