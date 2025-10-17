Skip to Content
Ventura County

Two people transported in critical condition following collision on Grimes Canyon Road

KEYT
By
today at 4:19 pm
Published 4:28 pm

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. (KEYT) – Two people were transported in critical condition after a two-vehicle collision on Grimes Canyon Road south of Bardsdale Friday.

According to the Ventura County Fire Department, firefighters arrived in the 3600 block of Grimes Canyon Road and freed the two injured people before they were transported from the scene for further medical treatment.

This is an evolving emergency response and more information will be added to this article when it is received.

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

