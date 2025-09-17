Moorpark man arrested after several hour standoff

MOORPARK, Calif. (KEYT) – A 34-year-old Moorpark man was taken into custody Tuesday evening after a multi-hour standoff at his home on Westwood Street.

On Sep. 16, around 7:28 p.m., deputies and detectives were serving a no trespass notice related to an earlier disturbance at a local business stated a press release Wednesday from the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

According to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office, detectives identified the man from the earlier disturbance and arrived at his home in the 6400 block of Westwood Street.

After being contacted by law enforcement, the 34-year-old brandished what was believed at the time to be a handgun and pointed it at deputies before retreating into the home detailed the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

A weapon collected after the standoff ended by deputies is the featured image of this article.

Deputies retreated to cover after the confrontation, called in additional support to the scene, and a shelter in place notice was issued to protect people in the area noted the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

Specialized units including a SWAT team, an unmanned aerial system, and a tactical negotiations unit responded and attempted several times to deescalate the situation by talking to the barricaded man, advising him that he was under arrest, and requesting that he peacefully surrender explained the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

The 34-year-old refused to exit the home and deputies used a less-than-lethal tool through a bedroom window after the several hour standoff detailed the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

According to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office, the man then surrendered and he was booked into the Ventura County Main Jail for resisting an officer and brandishing an imitation firearm at a peace officer.

A search of the man's residence resulted in the discovery of a black pellet gun in the 34-year-old's bedroom and it was collected as evidence shared the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.