Long Beach man surrenders in connection with Thousand Oaks shooting investigation

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (KEYT) – On Tuesday, a 32-year-old Long Beach man surrendered to authorities in connection with an investigation of a Sep. 13 shooting on Lombard Street.

On Sep. 13, 2025, deputies responded to a reported shooting in the 200 block of Lombard Street and arriving deputies found a person with a single gunshot wound to their abdomen stated a press release Wednesday from the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

The shooting victim was transported from the scene to Los Robles Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries shared the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

Detectives launched an investigation and found that multiple people were arguing in the area when one of the people fired a handgun in the direction of the opposing group detailed the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

According to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office, the gunfire hit a person who was uninvolved in the altercation and detectives were able to identify the shooter as a 32-year-old Long Beach man.

On Sep. 16, the identified shooter voluntarily surrendered at the Thousand Oaks Police Station noted the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

The 32-year-old was arrested for two counts of assault with a firearm and booked into the Ventura County Pre-Trial Detention Facility with his bail set at $460,000 shared the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

Search warrants were then executed at multiple locations connected to the incident and evidence related to the shooting was recovered including the firearm believed to have been used explained the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

According to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office, the 32-year-old remains in custody and he is currently scheduled for an arraignment in Ventura County Superior Court on Sep. 18 of this year.