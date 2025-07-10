John Edward Kalil of Oxnard sentenced 50 years to life for the molestation of two family members

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. – John Edward Kalil of Oxnard was sentenced to 50 years to life in state prison after being convicted of six felony counts of child molestation against two underage family members in April of this year.

On April 28, 2025, a Ventura County jury found Kalil guilty of six felony counts as well as the special allegations that there were multiple victims and he had committed substantial sexual contact stated a press release Thursday from the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

According to the Ventura County District Attorney's Office, Kalil molested two sexual assault survivors who were under the age of 14 between 2016 and 2020 in the home they shared.

Kalil had access to the survivors through a family relationship added the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

Both survivors came forward about the abuse after another family member was arrested for allegedly molesting them shared the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

"Closure is so important to the healing process," said Deputy District Attorney Stuart Gardner who prosecuted the case. "Today, the victims can fully rest knowing they will never have to endure another day of sexual abuse committed by this defendant. It is my hope that this significant sentence not only eliminates the fear of physical or mental abuse but affords the victims a sense of security that will be restorative."