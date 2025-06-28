Skip to Content
Ventura County

Minor arrested for firearms-related charges

Oxnard Police Department
today at 11:54 am
Published 12:04 pm

OXNARD, Calif, - Oxnard Police officers arrested a 14-year-old male minor on firearms charges after a foot chase at the 2700 block of Smoky Mountain Drive in Vineyard Park on Friday.

Oxnard Police say two people fled from officers around 10:10 pm after they attempted to contact them. One fell during the chase and was taken into custody by officers after being found to be in possession of a loaded 9mm firearm.

The minor was booked at the Ventura County Juvenile Justice Center.

Christer Schmidt

