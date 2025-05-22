Thousand Oaks man arrested for DUI after colliding with CHP patrol vehicle Thursday

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. – Two California Highway Patrol (CHP) officers are recovering after their patrol vehicle was hit from behind by a suspected DUI driver who also went to the hospital early Thursday morning.

According to the CHP-Moorpark Area, both CHP officers and the 43-year-old Thousand Oaks man who was driving alone at the time of the collision are expected to make a full recovery.

On May 22, around 2:54 a.m., two CHP officers were stopped and conducting a traffic stop in the far-right lane of Moorpark Road, north of Highway 101, with their rear emergency lights and left directional lights activated stated a press release from the CHP-Moorpark Area.

A 43-year-old Thousand Oaks man driving a Nissan at an unknown speed northbound on Moorpark Road failed to slow down and move over for the stopped emergency vehicle and crashed into the rear of the patrol vehicle detailed the CHP-Moorpark Area.

Failure to slow down and move over when approaching a stopped emergency vehicle is a violation of California Vehicle Code section 21809 noted the CHP-Moorpark Area.

The driver and both CHP officers were transported to a local hospital for treatment of their injuries reported at the scene shared the CHP-Moorpark Area.

Following a DUI investigation, the 43-year-old Thousand Oaks man was arrested for violation of California Vehicle Code 23153(a)-Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol Causing Bodily Injury explained the CHP-Moorpark Area.

This incident remains under investigation and anyone with more information that has not been contacted by investigating officers is asked to contact the CHP-Moorpark Area Office at 805-553-0800.

"Tragically, incidents like this happen all too often and demonstrate the dangers when individuals make the reckless decision to drive under the influence of alcohol or drugs," said CHP Commander Heather Hoglund. "The CHP is committed to ensuring the safety of all motorists and will continue efforts to remove impaired drivers from the road."