Manuel Alejandro Vasquez charged in connection with 1998 murder after decades on the run

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. – On Tuesday, Ventura County District Attorney Erik Nasarenko announced that Manuel Alejandro Vasquez has been extradited from Mexico to face charges in connection with the 1998 murder of Felipe Arambula.

On June 13, 1998, Felipe Arambula was shot and killed inside his Ventura home and investigators later identified two people -Manuel Alejandro Vasquez and David Hampton- as the perpetrators detailed the Ventura County District Attorney's Office in a press release Tuesday.

An investigation revealed that the two men were hired by Jose Vazquez to kidnap and extort money from Arambula because of an alleged unpaid debt, but during the attempted kidnapping, Hampton fatally shot Arambula with a 9mm semiautomatic gun that allegedly belonged to Manuel Vasquez explained the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

Both Jose Vazquez and Hampton were tried and convicted of the murder in 1999 and each was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole shared the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

According to the Ventura County District Attorney's Office, Manuel Vasquez fled the country before being charged and remained a fugitive until he was apprehended in Mexico in 2023.

Vasquez was was extradited on April 16, 2025 and was arraigned on the following charges and special allegations during his arraignment on April 17:

Charges

PC 187(a)-Murder

PC 664/207(a)-Attempted Kidnapping

PC 459-First-Degree Residential Burglary

PC 236-False Imprisonment by Violence

Special Allegation

PC 190.2(a)(17)(B)-Murder While Engaged in Kidnapping

The Ventura County District Attorney's Office stated that Vasquez is next due in court on May 21, 2025, and remains in custody without bail.