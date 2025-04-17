Four Oxnard teens arrested in connection with March 4 shooting at Southwinds Park

OXNARD, Calif. – On Thursday, four Oxnard teens were arrested in connection with a March 4, 2025, shooting that resulted in non-life-threatening injuries to three Oxnard teens.

On March 4, around 7 p.m., officers responded to Southwinds Park on West Clara Street for a shooting stated a press release from the Oxnard Police Department.

Arriving officers found three male teens with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds and all three were transported and treated at local hospitals for their injuries shared the Oxnard Police Department.

Investigators from the Oxnard Police Department's Violent Crimes Unit took over the investigation and identified four suspects, a 19-year-old and three 17-year-old, and that the motive for the March shooting was gang-related detailed the Oxnard Police Department.

On April 17, multiple local law enforcement entities served simultaneous search warrants in the La Colonia neighborhood in connection with the shooting investigation stated the Oxnard Police Department.

The identified 19-year-old and one of the juvenile suspects were located and arrested during the execution of the warrants, a second juvenile was arrested at the Oxnard Police Department, and a third juvenile was arrested at the Juvenile Justice Center where he was in custody for unrelated offenses explained the Oxnard Police Department.

According to the Oxnard Police Department, the 19-year-old and one of the juvenile suspects were booked with attempted murder, conspiracy, and the unlawful transfer of a firearm and the two other juvenile suspects were booked on charges of conspiracy and the unlawful transfer of a firearm.

All four are documented members of a criminal street gang and will all be charged with violations of the Street Terrorism Enforcement and Prevention Act stated the Oxnard Police Department.

The investigation into the shooting is still ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Jared Schacher at 805-385-8287 or through email at jared.schacher@oxnardpd.org.

You can also report relevant information about this case or any other criminal activity while remaining anonymous by calling the Ventura County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or visiting this website.