Three Oxnard teens treated for non-life-threatening injuries after being shot Tuesday

By
today at 11:14 am
Published 11:26 am

OXNARD, Calif. – Three teens were shot and transported to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries Tuesday evening.

On March 4, around 7 p.m., officers were dispatched to Southwinds Park on West Clara Street after a caller reported he had been shot stated a press release Wednesday from the Oxnard Police Department.

According to Oxnard Police, officers located the caller, a 19-year-old, who had a gunshot wound to his leg and told officers that there were other shooting victims in the north alley of Cuesta Del Mar.

Officers searched the area and found two 15-year-old boys who had been shot multiple times and all three were treated at the scene and eventually transported to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries detailed the Oxnard Police Department.

Officers were able to locate evidence of the shooting at the scene and investigators are unsure of the motive at this time shared the Oxnard Police Department.

The Oxnard Police Department's Violent Crimes Unit is now investigating the shooting and anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Jared Schacher at 805-385-8287 or through email at jared.schacher@oxnardpd.org.

You can also any information you might have about any crime while remaining anonymous by calling the Ventura County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or visiting their website.

KEYT
Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

