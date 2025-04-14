Naval Base Ventura County warns of increased maritime traffic from unmanned vessels

PORT HUENEME, Calif. – On Monday, the U.S. Navy issued a press release alerting residents of Ventura County about increased naval activity by small unmanned vessels in and around local harbors.

According to Naval Base Ventura County, the increased traffic is expected to last from April through August of this year.

Authorized personnel will be controlling the unmanned boats as they depart and return to Naval Base Ventura County, Ventura Harbor, and Channel Islands Harbor detailed Naval Base Ventura County.

No ammunition, underwater sound devices, or submerged nets will be used as part of the training exercises added Naval Base Ventura County.

Recently, the U.S. Navy published its final environmental assessment for a proposed 123,000-square-foot unmanned surface and submersible testing and maintenance facility at Naval Base Ventura County.

Currently, Naval Base Ventura County is comprised of three operating facilities at Point Mugu, Port Hueneme, and San Nicolas Island and houses the Pacific Seabees, the West Coast E-2D Hawkeyes, three warfare centers, and 110 tenant commands.