Ventura Sheriff’s warn community of marked increase in scams targeting residents

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. – The Ojai Investigations Bureau of the Ventura County Sheriff's Office issued a press release Thursday about a recent incident they investigated that is an example of recent scams targeting people in the area.

On March 28, 2025, an Ojai resident reported that they were the victim of a scam stated a press release from the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

The person on the other end of the line identified themselves as a U.S. Marshal and told the Ojai resident he needed to withdraw all the money in his bank account and send it via mail to an out-of-state address detailed the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

After the victim sent a substantial amount of cash, he was instructed to meet with the Ojai Police Chief at the station shared the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

Once the Ojai man arrived at the station, he realized he was the victim of a phone scam explained the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

If you receive a suspected scam call, text, or email, Ventura County Sheriff's Office recommends that you hang up, block the number, and do not send and money.

If you are unsure or confused, the Ojai Police Department asks that you reach out for a second opinion from a relative, friends, a neighbor, or law enforcement especially if the person asks you to send money in any form.

You can contact the Ojai Police Station at 805-646-1414, but do not use the number provided by suspected scammers even if they claim to be law enforcement.

If you are the victim of a scam, contact the Sheriff's Department's non-emergency dispatch at 805-654-9511 to make a report.

Additionally, you can file a complaint with the Federal Trade Commission here or with the Federal Bureau of Investigation here.

According to the Federal Trade Commission, consumers reported losing $12.5 billion to fraud in 2024 alone, a 25 percent increase from the previous year.

Here are some additional tips from the Ventura County Sheriff's Office to prevent you from adding to this year's fraud claims: