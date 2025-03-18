Skip to Content
Ventura County

Fire crews put out kitchen fire at a duplex on Windwillow Way in Wood Ranch Tuesday

Ventura County Fire Department
By
today at 12:17 pm
Published 12:22 pm

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. – Fire crews responded to a residential fire at a two-story duplex in the 700 block of Windwillow Way in Wood Ranch Tuesday.

According to the Ventura County Fire Department, units arrived on the scene to discover a fully involved kitchen fire inside of the duplex.

Using an aggressive attack, firefighters were able to quickly knock down the fire and limited the spread of the flames to the kitchen explained the Ventura County Fire Department.

Units remained on the scene for an hour for overhaul and salvage and the cause of the fire remains under investigation shared the Ventura County Fire Department.

Author Profile Photo

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

