Thousand Oaks man arrested for possession of a destructive device after explosion at his home

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – A 66-year-old Thousand Oaks man was arrested for possession of a destructive device after being injured by an explosion at his home in the 2000 block of Hendrix Avenue Tuesday.

On March 11, around 3:31 p.m., deputies responded to a call for service in the 2000 block of Hendrix Avenue stated a press release from the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies learned that a 66-year-old man had "ignited materials" at his home which caused an explosion and caused minor injuries to his hands shared the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

The 66-year-old was transported to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries and later discharged explained the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

A search was conducted of the home to verify any additional threat to the public and additional materials were located inside the home that were believed to be explosive in nature detailed the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

According to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office, detectives served a search warrant at the home and located more items consistent with creating explosives and all items were seized as evidence.

The home and surrounding neighborhood were deemed safe after the search added the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

The Thousand Oaks man was arrested and booked into the Ventura County Pre-Trial Detention Facility for one count of possession of a destructive device (PC 18710) and possession of a substance or material to create a destructive device (PC 18720) and his bail has been set at $100,000 shared the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.