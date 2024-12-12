A 99 Cent Store employee was shot Wednesday evening and Police are turning to the public for help

SANTA PAULA, Calif. – A 50-year-old employee of the Thomas 99 Cent Plus Store on Harbor Boulevard in Santa Paula was shot Wednesday evening and police are turning to the public for help.

The store employee "sustained significant injuries from the gunshot wound" and is receiving medical care at a local hospital stated a press release from the Santa Paula Police Department.

On Dec. 11, around 5:55 p.m., a 911 call was received detailing that an unknown man entered the Thomas 99 Cent Plus Store at 233 West Harbor Boulevard and that a shooting had occurred shortly after shared the Santa Paula Police Department.

According to Santa Paula Police, the still unidentified man fled the scene before the arrival of first responders.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Yvette Solis at 805-826-7512 through email at ysolis@spcity.org.

You can also submit information while remaining anonymous by calling the Ventura County Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477. The community organization offers up to $1,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and criminal complaint against the person or persons responsible for the crime.