Skip to Content
Ventura County

Ventura County home care workers reach tentative agreement with County Board of Supervisors regarding higher pay

Mina Wahab
By
Published 4:59 pm

VENTURA, Calif.— Vickey Manning is a mom first, but like many home care workers, she wears several hats. 
 
“We're psychologists, we're honorary doctors, honorary nurses, we're massage therapists, we're social workers, we're you name it. We're doing it,” said Manning.
 
Manning is 77, and takes care of her 58 year old son Michael, who has multiple sclerosis and is bed ridden, which is a physically demanding task. 
 
“You have to do catheter work. There's medications, there's injections, you have to do a range of motion getting the body, you know, as comfortable as you can,” said Manning.
 
And the work doesn’t stop there. Manning says home care providers also have to tend to the emotional needs of their clients.
 
Right now, in home health supportive services workers— most of them women of color— make $18.25 an hour.
 
“So many of our people cannot live off of that. And then we have things in place like caps, where you can only go so far when you're in negotiations,” said Manning.
 
If the tentative contract is ratified, caregivers are expected to earn $19.55 an hour by February 2025 and $20.57 and hour by July 2026. 
 
Money dedicated to job specific-trainings will increase from $10,000 dollars to $20,000 dollars per year. 
 
The training ranges from administering medication to mental health support.
 
“Because of COVID and other life issues, a lot of our people need mental health, you know, mental health training and how to not only take care of yourself, but how to help those that you're caring for as well,” said Manning.
 
The new contract will raise standards for close to 8,000 in home health supportive services workers who provide long term care in Ventura County. 

Article Topic Follows: Ventura County
IHHS
IN HOME HEALTH SUPPORTIVE SERVICES
KEYT
SEIU LOCAL 2015
UNION

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Mina Wahab

Arab-American producer & reporter with a mission to dig deep in interviews, share authentically, shed light on the issues that matter, and provoke deep thought.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content