Oxnard Jazz Festival postponed; options for concertgoers are detailed below

OXNARD, Calif. – The Oxnard Jazz Festival has had to postpone its annual celebration of music due to what organizers detail were unexpected challenges with operations and technical logistics.

Fret not! The Festival explains on its website, "By rescheduling, we are confident we can navigate these challenges and deliver a festival that truly captures the vibrant spirit of jazz, ensuring an unforgettable experience for all attendees."

For those who have already purchased a ticket, organizers present two options:

Hold on to your tickets as they will be honored at the rescheduled concert

Request a refund by submitting a refund request to info@oxnardjazzfestival.com and putting Refund Request in the subject line of the email

If you booked lodging for the Oxnard Jazz Festival, organizers remind you to cancel your accommodations at least 48 hours before this Saturday to avoid any charges as well.