Skip to Content
Ventura County

Oxnard Jazz Festival postponed; options for concertgoers are detailed below

Image courtesy of Oxnard Jazz Festival
By
today at 3:43 pm
Published 4:06 pm

OXNARD, Calif. – The Oxnard Jazz Festival has had to postpone its annual celebration of music due to what organizers detail were unexpected challenges with operations and technical logistics.

Fret not! The Festival explains on its website, "By rescheduling, we are confident we can navigate these challenges and deliver a festival that truly captures the vibrant spirit of jazz, ensuring an unforgettable experience for all attendees."

For those who have already purchased a ticket, organizers present two options:

  • Hold on to your tickets as they will be honored at the rescheduled concert
  • Request a refund by submitting a refund request to info@oxnardjazzfestival.com and putting Refund Request in the subject line of the email

If you booked lodging for the Oxnard Jazz Festival, organizers remind you to cancel your accommodations at least 48 hours before this Saturday to avoid any charges as well.

Article Topic Follows: Ventura County
community event
KEYT
music festival
Oxnard Jazz Festival
postponement

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content