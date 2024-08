CAMARILLO, Calif. – Nine Camarillo drivers were given citations at a DUI checkpoint on Aug. 23 for driving without a license or a suspended license.

The checkpoint was held on Arniell north of Ponderosa from 7:00 p.m. to 1:00 a.m. and 584 total vehicles passed through.

Public safety is the main objective of DUI checkpoints which are strategically placed in areas of high degrees of impaired driving or crashes.