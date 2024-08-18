PCH to reduce to one lane in Ventura County
VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. – CalTrans announced that Pacific Coast Highway will be reduced to one lane in Ventura County starting Monday.
Below is a press release on the announcement:
The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) plans to reduce Pacific Coast Highway (State Route 1) to one lane from postmile 21.3 (Mobile Pier Road) to postmile 28.4 near Emma Wood State Beach in Ventura County for daytime shoulder work and overnight lane striping during week of Aug. 19 Flaggers will direct alternating traffic Signs will be posted. Motorists can expect delays.
Daytime PCH (SR-1) Lane Closure
· 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday (8/19) to Thursday (8/22) for roadway shoulder work
Overnight PCH (SR-1) Lane Closure
· 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday (8/19) to Friday (8/23)
(Work progresses in sections each night.)
All work is subject to change due to weather or construction-related issues. Residents and businesses located near the freeway may experience noise, vibrations, bright lights and dust associated with construction activities. The closure may start or end later. The lane will reopen each morning.
For road conditions, click on Caltrans’ QuickMap at https://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/ or download the QuickMap app on iTunes or Google Play. You can also check for updates by following Caltrans District 7 on X, formerly known as Twitter, at @CaltransDist7.
Caltrans reminds drivers to “Be Work Zone Alert” and to “Slow for the Cone Zone.”CalTrans