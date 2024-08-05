VC Air Pollution control board now awarding grants to reduce emissions

VENTURA, Calif. – The Ventura County Air Pollution Control Board is now offering grants for community projects to reduce carbon emissions.

Below is a press release on the announcement:

About $52,000 in Clean Air Fund grants are available for innovative projects that will help reduce air pollution in Ventura County.

The Ventura County Air Pollution Control Board awards Clean Air Fund grants for community projects that reduce emissions that contribute to ozone and particle pollution. Ventura County exceeds current state and federal standards for ozone and the state standard for PM10, which is particulate matter with a diameter up to 10 micrometers. Clean Air Fund grants also support projects that address climate change, for instance by reducing emissions of greenhouse gases or mitigating the impact of carbon released into the atmosphere.

The Clean Air Fund typically supports projects that are not eligible for other grant programs administered by the district. Public and private organizations can request funds for new or existing projects. Innovative and pilot projects are encouraged.

Previously funded projects have ranged from a study of plastic tarps designed to reduce pesticide emissions to an electric motor with solar-powered charging equipment for a Lake Casitas Rowing Association coaching boat.

Applicants will need to provide a description and location of the proposed project. They are encouraged to include a detailed budget, vendor quotes for costs, and site plans. Proposals will be evaluated for potential emission reductions, feasibility and public benefit. Cost-effectiveness, which can be boosted by applying for only a portion of the needed funds, is also considered.

The Clean Air Fund was established in 1992 with a $1.5 million donation from 3M Co., which operated a plant in Camarillo at the time. Each year, interest earned by an endowment created with part of the donation becomes available for grants. Since 2015, the district has awarded $415,000 in grants.

The Clean Air Fund Advisory Committee meets to review all grant proposals and give applicants the opportunity to present their projects and answer questions. The committee then recommends to the Air Pollution Control Board which projects should be funded. The 13-member committee is made up of people representing business, transportation, and civic or environmental interests as well as general community members who are appointed by the board.

Ventura County Air Pollution Control District staff members process applications, conduct technical reviews and provide input to the committee. The process from application to funding can take three to four months.

The application and additional details are available at http://www.vcapcd.org/grant_programs.htm#Clean_Air_Fund_. For more information, contact Air Quality Specialist II Holly Galbreath at holly@vcapcd.org or 805-303-3666.

Ventura County Air Pollution Control District