Ojai pedestrian dies after being hit by a van on Highway 33 Wednesday

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. – A pedestrian died after being hit by a van at the intersection of southbound Highway 33 and Villanova Road Wednesday.

The pedestrian has been identified as 44-year-old Lisa Maria Hester of Ojai shared the California Highway Patrol-Ventura Area (CHP) in a press release Thursday.

On July 31, around 7 a.m., an Ojai man was driving a Chevrolet Express Van southbound on Highway 33 and approaching the intersection with Villanova Road while a pedestrian, now identified as Lisa Marie Hester, was waiting to cross the crosswalk eastbound on the southwest corner of the intersection detailed the CHP.

According to CHP, as the Chevrolet entered the intersection, Hester entered the crosswalk and was immediately struck by the front end of the van.

Hester was thrown southwest and landed in a dirt culvert west of the roadway stated CHP.

Emergency personnel began life-saving measures before she was transported to Ventura County Medical Center where she later died from her injuries detailed CHP.

According to CHP, the driver of the van remained on the scene and cooperated with the investigation and drugs nor alcohol appear to have been a factor in the incident, but the exact cause remains under investigation.

If you have any additional information about the incident, you are asked to contact CHP-Ventura Area Office at 805-662-2658.