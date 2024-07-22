Skip to Content
Oxnard man arrested for narcotics and firearm charges

Ventura County Sheriff's Office
Published 9:39 pm

CAMARILLO, Calif. – Deputies in Camarillo arrested a man who attempted to flee after he violated his probation for drug and gun possession charges, according to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

A citizen called the Sheriff's Office at 9:30 p.m. Thursday after the man's car blocked a driveway in the 200 block of Nellora Street, detailed the VCSO.

The 42-year-old resisted arrest by pushing a deputy before running but was caught and found with 220 Oxycodone pills in his possession, explained the VCSO.

The probation search found several other narcotics and a loaded gun, something the Oxnard man is barred from due to being a convicted felon, according to the VCSO.

The 42-year-old was later booked into the Pre-Trial Detention Facility and the Camarillo Police Department asks the public to report similar suspicious activity to its dispatch center.

Caleb Nguyen

