Shoulder lane closure scheduled for Highway 126 in Ventura County

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. – CalTrans announced a shoulder lane closure scheduled for next week in Ventura County due to debris removal and emergency repairs on Highway 126.

Below is a press release on the project:

The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) announces emergency repairs on State Route 126 (SR-126) to clear the shoulder and roadway of mudslide/debris, clear and clean drainage systems, repair damaged slopes, and place erosion control.

Monday, July 22nd through Friday, July 26th – The closures are as follows and subject to change:

Monday, July 22nd

• Westbound SR-126 connector to Westbound U.S 101 and Eastbound SR-126 connector to Eastbound I-5, Shoulder Lane closed from 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Tuesday, July 23rd

• Westbound SR-126 connector to Westbound U.S 101 and Eastbound SR-126 connector to Eastbound I-5, Shoulder Lane closed from 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Wednesday, July 24th

• Westbound SR-126 connector to Westbound U.S 101 and Eastbound SR-126 connector to Eastbound I-5, Shoulder Lane closed from 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Thursday, July 25th

• Westbound SR-126 connector to Westbound U.S 101 and Eastbound SR-126 connector to Eastbound I-5, Shoulder Lane closed from 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Friday, July 26th

• Westbound SR-126 connector to Westbound U.S 101 and Eastbound SR-126 connector to Eastbound I-5, Shoulder Lane closed from 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m

D7 Maintenance has cleaned up the roadway of sediment and debris, pushing it to the shoulder. However, there is now a need to clean the sediment from the shoulder and all ditches, repair concrete-lined ditches, and clear Hopper Creek and Todd Barranca Creek bridges to prevent roadway flooding in future storms. The situation is now beyond the capabilities of D7 Maintenance forces.

This project will remove the newly accumulated debris along the banks and from under the bridges within Caltrans Right of Way limits as a result of the February, March and April 2024 storms.

This work must be completed as rapidly as possible to prevent long term closure or disruption of this essential route, and to maintain full access for residents, emergency services, and commercial traffic. Immediate action is required to prevent or mitigate the loss or impairment of life, property, or essential services.

Residents and businesses located near the state route are advised to anticipate minimum noise associated with construction activities.

Construction is scheduled from July 2024 through February 2027. Baltazar Construction, Inc., of West Covina, Calif. is the contractor on this estimated $1.570 million Debris Removal and Emergency Repairs Project.